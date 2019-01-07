Amid noise, TDP member plays Tamil song in LS as speaker adjourns house

A member struck an unusual note in the Lok Sabha on Monday when he played a Tamil song in the house.

Naramalli Sivaprasad, known for sporting different costumes in the House, was dressed like former chief minister M G Ramachandran and held a whip in his hand.

During Question Hour, he walked into the Well and sought to flog himself.

As members from other parties continued with their protests, Speaker adjourned the House till noon.

At the time the Speaker was adjourning proceedings, switched on an audio device that played a famous Tamil film song of MGR, who was also a cine actor.

After the proceedings were adjourned, some members were seen chatting with while member Anurag Thakur switched off the audio player.

has been demanding special status for Many of the party's MPs were suspended from the House last week for unruly behaviour.