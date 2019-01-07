Amid noise, TDP member plays Tamil song in LS as speaker adjourns house

-
A TDP member struck an unusual note in the Lok Sabha on Monday when he played a Tamil song in the house.
Naramalli Sivaprasad, known for sporting different costumes in the House, was dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran and held a whip in his hand.
During Question Hour, he walked into the Well and sought to flog himself.
As members from other parties continued with their protests, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.
At the time the Speaker was adjourning proceedings, Sivaprasad switched on an audio device that played a famous Tamil film song of MGR, who was also a cine actor.
After the proceedings were adjourned, some members were seen chatting with Sivaprasad while BJP member Anurag Thakur switched off the audio player.
TDP has been demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. Many of the party's MPs were suspended from the House last week for unruly behaviour.
