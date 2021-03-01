Amid surge in Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31

-
As Tamil Nadu witnessing a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases across the state, the authorities on Sunday extended the lockdown till March 31.
District administrations have been asked to take all necessary measures to promote coronavirus appropriate behaviour and ensure wearing of face masks, hand hygiene and social distancing.
Tamil Nadu registered 486 new coronavirus cases and five deaths over the past 24 hours, the Health Department said yesterday.
According to the Health Ministry, India is all set to start the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination on Monday (March 1), 2021, for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
To ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination capacity, around 10,000 private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and more than 600 private hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme will be utilised.
Other private hospitals empanelled under State Govts Health Insurance Scheme can also participate as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs).
