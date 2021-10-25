Being Muslim, Mohammed Shami is targeted for India's defeat in T20: Owaisi

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
Afghanistan's takeover by Taliban will benefit Pakistan, harm India: Owaisi
-
Alleging that Indian pacer Mohammed Shami alone is being targeted for the Indian cricket team's defeat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Monday the criticism indicates the rise of hatred and radicalisation against Muslims.
Speaking to reporters here, he said India should never have played the match with Pakistan when Indian soldiers are dying in Kashmir.
"As far as I am concerned, this match itself should not have been played with Pakistan. .. Mohammed Shami is being targeted for the defeat of the Indian team yesterday. This indicates that the radicalisation and hatred is growing against Muslims," he said.
"A cricket team will have 11 members. There is one Muslim in the team and he is being targeted," the Hyderabad MP said.
Shami has been one of India's best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years. Social media trolls linked his ordinary performance on Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens.
"Will BJP condemn those who are trolling one team player? This is shameful and regrettable, because he was playing for India," Owaisi further said.
Pakistan on Sunday defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup being played in Dubai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor