Being Muslim, Mohammed Shami is targeted for India's defeat in T20: Owaisi

Alleging that Indian pacer alone is being targeted for the Indian cricket team's defeat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against Pakistan, AIMIM chief said on Monday the criticism indicates the rise of hatred and radicalisation against Muslims.

Speaking to reporters here, he said India should never have played the match with Pakistan when Indian soldiers are dying in Kashmir.

"As far as I am concerned, this match itself should not have been played with Pakistan. .. is being targeted for the defeat of the Indian team yesterday. This indicates that the radicalisation and hatred is growing against Muslims," he said.

"A cricket team will have 11 members. There is one Muslim in the team and he is being targeted," the Hyderabad MP said.

Shami has been one of India's best fast bowlers in recent times and has performed well over the last five years. Social media trolls linked his ordinary performance on Sunday night to his religion which did not go down well with fellow netizens.

"Will BJP condemn those who are trolling one team player? This is shameful and regrettable, because he was playing for India," Owaisi further said.

Pakistan on Sunday defeated India by 10 wickets in the T20 World Cup being played in Dubai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)