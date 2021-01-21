Amit Shah, Nadda to attend golden jubilee of HP Statehood Day on Jan 25

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will attend the golden jubilee function of Himachal Pradesh Statehood Day at the Ridge ground here on January 25, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Wednesday.
The chief minister visited the Ridge to review the arrangements for the function.
He directed officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to celebrate this occasion in a befitting manner and said that efforts should be made to ensure no inconvenience was caused to the general public and tourists during the event.
Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Mayor Satya Kaundal, Deputy Mayor Shailender Chauhan, Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, J.C. Sharma the principal secretary to the chief minister, ADGP Himanshu Mishra, ADC Apoorv Devgan and SP Mohit Chawla were present on the occasion.
