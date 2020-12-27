Amit Shah reaches Imphal, to inaugurate several development projects

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Imphal on Sunday where he will lay the foundation stones for several multipurpose projects.
He was welcomed by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Shah will inaugurate several development projects in the state. He will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, the IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal.
Earlier, Shah offered prayers at famous Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.Shah was accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.He chaired a meeting with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to review the law and order situation in the state.
Shah is on a three-day visit to the Northeast and which began on Saturday morning.
