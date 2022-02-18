Amit Shah reviews Jammu and Kashmir security situation

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir along with the development initiatives undertaken in the Union Territory.
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Gen Mukund Naravane and top security officials of the central government and the union territory administration attended the meeting.
The home minister reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including along the International Border and the Line of Control, official sources said.
Shah also took stock of the progress of the development initiatives taken in the union territory, they said.
Jammu and Kashmir is currently under the central rule. The erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories - Jammu said Kashmir and Ladakh - after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
