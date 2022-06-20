Amit Shah to be chief guest at cyber safety, national security conference

-
ALSO READ
India needs investment in cyber security tech: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Senior citizens are frequent targets of cyber fraud, says Tsaaro's survey
Modi-led central govt committed to deal with cyber crime: Amit Shah
Centre working with Delhi, Mumbai police, says Vaishnaw on 'Bulli Bai'
TMS Ep125: Overseas flights, cyber-attacks, Chemical stocks, oligarchy
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the national conference on cyber safety and national security to be held at Vigyan Bhawan here on Monday, according to an official statement.
The conference is being organised by the Home Ministry as part of the efforts to create mass awareness for the prevention of cyber crimes in the country, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday.
Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the conference, it said.
In the run-up to Monday's conference, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), in the MHA, in coordination with the Culture Ministry organised functions at 75 places in different states and Union Territories on cyber hygiene, prevention of cyber crimes, cyber safety and national security under the banner 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from June 8 to 17.
The conference will also be attended by Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra as well as senior officials of MHA, Culture Ministry, states and Union Territories and representatives from various organisations.
The 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is a series of celebrations to mark 75 years of India's Independence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU