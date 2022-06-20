Monsoon advances in Gangetic Bengal, neighbouring states, heavy rain likely

-
ALSO READ
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Southwest monsoon advances; light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai: IMD
Monsoon likely to advance into Gangetic West Bengal by Friday, says IMD
Crop-nourishing monsoon rains likely to pick up steam by mid-June: IMD
-
The southwest monsoon advanced into most parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on Sunday, the Met department said, forecasting heavy rain in the next two days.
The weatherman said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon's advancement into the remaining portion of Gangetic Bengal and Jharkhand over the next three days.
With the monsoon setting in, West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand are likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall on Monday and Tuesday, the weatherman said.
The Met has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.
Thunderstorms with lighting are likely in Kolkata in the next few days.
The city sky was overcast throughout the day on Sunday with one or two spells of light rain.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU