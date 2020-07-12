JUST IN
Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild symptoms after testing Covid-19-positive

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms", after he tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday

ANI  |  Bollywood 

File photo of actor Amitabh Bachchan (right) with son Abhishek

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms", after he was tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

The 'Don' actor has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter.

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for Covid-19 last night, according to separate tweets by the two.

Big B also said that the other family members and staff have undergone tests for the virus. However, the results are awaited.

The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus.

Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic.

First Published: Sun, July 12 2020. 08:43 IST

