Amitabh Bachchan stable with mild symptoms after testing Covid-19-positive

Megastar is in a "stable" condition with "mild symptoms", after he was tested positive for on Saturday.

The 'Don' actor has been admitted in the isolation unit at Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital. The actor has confirmed that he will keep updating via Twitter.

His son, actor Abhishek Bachchan also tested positive for last night, according to separate tweets by the two.

Big B also said that the other family members and staff have undergone tests for the virus. However, the results are awaited.

The 77-year-old actor also requested those, who have been in "close proximity" to him in the last 10 days to get tested for the deadly virus.

Abhishek too tweeted, shortly afterwards, about the news and urged all to stay calm and not panic.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)