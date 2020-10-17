AMU role model for others because of its services to poor: Satya Pal Malik

-
-
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said the Aligarh Muslim University has become a role model for other universities because of its services to the poor and downtrodden.
Speaking at the annual Sir Syed Day celebrations held virtually, he also lauded Jawahar Lal Medical College in AMU for its exemplary services to the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Malik said the founder of the institution, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, was among the first Indians whose idea of India envisaged a country with no distinctions of religion, caste and race.
"It is now our collective responsibility to give full support to this historical institution which is playing a critical role in the fields of higher education and science and nation-building," he said.
Earlier in the day, AMU Vice Chancellor Prof Tariq Mansoor awarded this year's international Sir Syed ExcellenceAward to noted scholar and historian from the USA Professor Gail Minault and the National Sir Syed Excellence Award to Mumbai-based educational conglomerate Anjuman I-Islam.
Professor Minault, who has also worked extensively on the education of Indian Muslim women and their social movements, said it would not be possible to study their role and contribution to society unless one accessed Urdu newspapers and journals like Tazibun Niswan of Lahore, Khatoon from Aligarh and Ismat published from Delhi.
