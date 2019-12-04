AMU teachers express concern over NRC, Citizenship Bill; approach Prez

teachers on Wednesday expressed serious concern over the Register of Citizens (NRC) and the citizenship amendment bill, saying they have approached President Ram Nath Kovind over it.

Teachers Association (AMUTA) secretary Najmul Islam told reporters that teachers are of the view that this is an attempt to target the largest minority community of the country.

Islam said AMUTA has approached President Ram Nath Kovind to apprise him about the concerns of Indian Muslims on the proposed moves.

He said that on December 1, the general body of AMUTA unanimously passed a resolution stating that these draconian steps should not be implemented in a unilateral manner and the exercise should be carried out only after thorough deliberations with all opposition parties and citizen groups.

The resolution stated that the nation already has stringent laws for controlling illegal immigration, Islam said, adding that the teachers have rejected the and the citizen amendment bill in their present form.