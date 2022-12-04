Andhra govt accords civic reception to President Murmu in Vijayawada

-
President Droupadi Murmu was on Sunday felicitated by the Andhra Pradesh government at a civic reception in Vijayawada, on her maiden visit to the state.
Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the President and presented her the portraits of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.
Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and other dignitaries attended the event.
The President arrived in Vijayawada on Sunday morning on a two-day trip to Andhra Pradesh.
The Governor, Chief Minister, the Union Minister and Chief Secretary K S Jawahar Reddy accorded a warm reception on her arrival in the Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram.
She later proceeded to the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada where the Governor hosted a banquet in her honour.
First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 13:41 IST
