Maharashtra first state with Divyang department: CM Eknath Shinde

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Assembly with 164 votes
Health dept needs to speed up issuing Divyang certificates: Delhi Min
MVA allies irked over Maharashtra CM Shinde sharing stage with CJI Lalit
MVA govt lost majority as 38 MLAs withdraw support: Rebel Shinde in SC plea
MVA has lost majority as 38 MLAs have withdrawn support: Shinde in SC plea
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced the setting up of a separate Divyang department for the welfare of differently-abled people with a fund allocation of Rs 1,143 crore.
Maharashtra is the first state to have such a department, Shinde said on Saturday addressing an event in Mumbai to mark the International Day of Disabled Persons.
"The government has created 2,063 posts for the new department which will formulate policies for the welfare of the disabled by taking into consideration views of the stakeholders," he said.
The decision to set up the Divyang department was approved by the state cabinet on November 29.
The sections looking into issues of Divyang (differently-abled) people under the Social Justice and Special Assistance department will be clubbed to form the new Divyang Welfare Department, the government had said.
Welfare activities of Divyang people like education, training, and rehabilitation were so far taken care of by the state social justice department.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 11:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU