Andhra govt distributes Rs 1,115 crore under Rythu Bharosa scheme

Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday distributed Rs 1,115 crore to 50 lakh farmers under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme, along with an additional Rs 136 crore for compensating crop loss due to heavy rain in the state.
"Continuing the policy for the second consecutive year under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, around Rs 1,115 crore has been directly credited to around 50.47 lakh farmers, including Rs 11,500 each to the state's ROFR patta holders. A sum of Rs 4,000 has been credited to each beneficiary's account under the second instalment," said an official release of the state government.
The release added that the CM also released input subsidies for the farmers (both agriculture and horticulture) who lost their crops from May to September due to heavy rainfall in the state.
"A total amount of Rs 136 crore has been credited into the bank accounts of around 1.66 lakh farmers towards compensation for crop loss incurred due to heavy rains and floods from June to September this year," it stated.
As per the release, the CM said that farmers' welfare is the top priority of his government. "A total of 10,641 RBKs (Rythu Bharosa Kendram) will be set up across the state to support farmers in every possible way. Right from sowing seeds to the time of harvest, farmers should have access to all the basic amenities, and the RBKs will be helping these farmers throughout," said Reddy.
He also spoke about how farmers have been supported through various other schemes of the state government like Sunna Vaddi, and its commitment to nine-hour free power and crop insurance where the Andhra government is spending around Rs 1,030 crore as premium.
