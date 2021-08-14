Andhra Pradesh coronavirus update: Logs 1,535 new cases, 16 deaths

: Active Covid-19 cases fell by 556 to 18,210 in as 2,075 patients got cured in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state registered 1,535 fresh cases and 16 deaths in a day, the latest bulletin said. The cumulative positives inched up to 19,92,191, recoveries to 19,60,350 and toll 13,631, it said. East Godavari reported 299, Chittoor 237, SPS Nellore 211, West Godavari 177, Guntur 173, Krishna 109 and Prakasam 107 new cases in 24 hours. The remaining six districts added less than 70 new cases each, with Kurnool logging just eight. Chittoor, Krishna and SPS Nellore reported three more Covid-19 deaths, East and West Godavari two each, Guntur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

