Odisha coronavirus update: Logs 1,132 new cases, 66 fresh fatalities in

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 9,93,507 on Saturday as 1,132 more people tested positive for the infection, while 66 fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 6,823, a health official said.

The state had registered a slow rise in fresh infections for four days after daily cases dipped below 1,000 on August 9. While 886 cases were recorded on August 9, it increased to 1,041 on August 10, 1,078 on August 11, 1,107 on August 12 and 1,193 on August 13.

As many as 657 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while the remaining 475 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 410, followed by Cuttack at 197, he said, adding that the daily test positivity rate slightly dipped to 1.64 per cent from 1.67 per cent on Friday.

Barring Khurda and Cuttack, the remaining districts registered less than 100 cases each, while Nuapada did not report any fresh infection.

Cuttack reported the highest number of fresh fatalities at 15, followed by Nayagarh (12) and Kendrapara (nine).

The state now has 10,632 active cases, while 9,75,999 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 1,243 on Friday. Fifty-three patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

has thus far tested over 1.69 crore samples for COVID-19, including 68,872 on Friday. Its cumulative positivity rate stood at 5.85 per cent.

As many as 1.91 crore people have been inoculated so far, of whom 43.94 lakh have received both doses.

