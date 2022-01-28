Andhra Pradesh records 12,561 fresh coronavirus cases, 12 deaths

-
Andhra Pradesh reported 12,561 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths on Friday.
The latest health bulletin said 8,742 infected people also got cured in the state in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Friday. The active case count now stands at 1,13,300, the bulletin said.
The gross COVID-19 positive cases in the state touched 22,48,608 while the number of recoveries reached 21,20,717. The death toll now stands at 14,591.
Kurnool district registered 1,710, Guntur 1,625, Kadapa 1,215, Visakhapatnam 1,211, East Godavari 1,067, Krishna 1,056 and SPS Nellore 1,009 fresh cases.
Of the remaining six districts, three of them added less than 900 each and three more logged below 500 each.
Visakhapatnam reported three fresh fatalities while Kurnool and SPS Nellore recorded two deaths each in a day. Anantapuramu, Chittoor, Guntur, Vizianagaram and West Godavari added one more COVID-19 death each to their tally.
