Over 10 mn precaution doses administered among eligible beneficiaries

India on Friday achieved yet another milestone in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic as more than 1 crore precaution doses or the third vaccine shot have been administered to the eligible population.
According to the Central government's CoWIN portal, a total 1,02,90,374 precaution doses have been administered among frontline workers, healthcare workers and people above 60 years of age so far.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister @Narendra Modi ji, the world's largest vaccination campaign is continuously scaling new heights", said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.
"In just 19 days, more than 1 crore Precaution Dose has been administered to healthcare and frontline workers and eligible people above 60+ age".
The drive for administering the precaution dose commenced across the country on January 10.
According to the Union Health Ministry's latest update on Friday, a total 30,80,268 precaution doses have been administered to healthcare workers, 32,72,230 to frontline workers and 39,88,944 for the above 60.
India has administered a total 4,43,89,137 first vaccine doses among the 15 to 18 age bracket so far.
With the administration of more than 57 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid vaccination coverage has exceeded 164.44 crore.
