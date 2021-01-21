Andhra Pradesh records no coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

-
No COVID-19 death was reported for the second consecutive day in Andhra Pradesh even as 139 fresh cases and 254 recoveries were registered in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.
The latest bulletin said a total of 1.27 crore sample tests so far turned out gross confirmed positives of 8,86,557 at the rate of 6.96 per cent.
The active cases dwindled to 1,522 now after a total of 8,77,893 recoveries and 7,142 deaths, the bulletin said.
Krishna district reported 35 fresh cases, Chittoor 20, Guntur 17 and East Godavari 13 in 24 hours while the remaining nine districts saw addition of less than 10 cases each.
Kadapa district saw the highest 49 recoveries, followed by 29 in East Godavari and 28 in Chittoor in a day.
Only Krishna (272) and Guntur (236) have more active cases now while the remaining districts have less than 200 each.
