Andhra Pradesh registers 10,759 fresh Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths

Andhra Pradesh inched closer to the one million coronavirus cases mark as it reported 10,759 afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the single largest number in a day after September 10.
The latest health bulletin put the states cumulative coronavirus infection count stopped at 9,97,462 from 1.58 crore tests, at an overall positivity rate of over 6.27 per cent.
In the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, the state also reported 3,992 recoveries and 31 deaths.
Andhra Pradesh now has 66,944 active cases after a total of 9,22,977 recoveries and 7,541 deaths, according to the bulletin.
The state government, however, asked the citizens not to panic as it was geared up to handle the situation effectively.
It, however, wanted the people to "behave responsibly" and take all precautions to contain the infection spread.
Following Covid Appropriate Behaviour was the only way to curb the infection, the government stressed.
The Group of Ministers on COVID, which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas (Nani), left it to the Chief Minister's discretion whether any sort of curbs need to be put in place to contain the virulent spread of coronavirus in the state.
"The Chief Minister will hold a high-level review meeting on Friday, wherein appropriate decisions will be taken," Nani told reporters after the GoM meeting.
Chittoor district reported 1,474, Kurnool 1,367, Srikakulam 1,336, Guntur 1,186, East Godavari 992, Visakhapatnam 844, SPS Nellore 816, Anantapuramu 789, Krishna 679, Vizianagaram 562, Prakasam 345 and Kadapa 279 new cases in a day.
West Godavari reported 90.
Visakhapatnam crossed 70,000 total cases while Vizianagaram went past 45,000, the lowest in the state.
Chittoor and Krishna also saw five fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Prakasam and Srikakulam three each, East Godavari, Guntur and Vizianagaram two each, Anantapuramu, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.
