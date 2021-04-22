Assam: 300 flyers flee Silchar airport, skip mandatory coronavirus test

-
ALSO READ
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha takes oath as new Chief Information Commissioner
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
Union Minister Gadkari announces multi-model logistics park in Silchar
ISL 2020-21: Check NorthEast vs Mumbai match details and live streaming
Security enhanced at airport as first batch of COVID vaccine reaches Delhi
-
Over 300 passengers, who had arrived at Assam's Silchar airport, escaped the mandatory testing for Covid-19, officials said on Thursday.
Southern Assam's Cachar district Additional Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan said that they are collecting details of all the air travellers and then legal action would be taken against them.
"Action would be taken against the evading air passengers under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order)," Sattawan told the media.
The Cachar district administration has launched an investigation into the matter.
Airport and health department sources said that of the 690 passengers, who had arrived from six different flights at the Silchar airport on Wednesday, only 189 passengers underwent the Covid tests and six were found to be positive, while little over 200 passengers need not be tested due to various reasons and government's Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).
"According to our airport records little over 300 people have moved out without mandatory testing. However, every person is traceable as they board and unboard after showing their identity cards," an airport official said.
The health department has arranged Covid-testing for the aircraft passengers at a nearby hospital and made available transportation but the little over 300 passengers escaped from these arrangements.
The Assam government, on Wednesday partially modifying its earlier SOP, has made 7-day home quarantine mandatory for the people coming to Assam by flights and trains even if the result of their Covid test is negative.
However, government officials, those travelling for medical reasons, citizens of other northeastern states and people with bereavement cases shall be exempted, said the SOP, issued by the Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Samir Kumar Sinha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU