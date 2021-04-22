Coronavirus: Rajasthan registers 14,468 new infections; 59 deaths

-
Rajasthan's active COVID-19 caseload crossed the one-lakh mark on Thursday as the state reported 14,468 new infections and 59 deaths due to the viral disease in a span of 24 hours.
The infection tally in the state stands at 4,67,875 and the death toll 3,389, according to an official report issued by the government here.
It said the Rajasthan currently has 1,07,157 active cases of the disease.
Of the fresh fatalities, 11 were from Jaipur, followed by 10 in Jodhpur, six in Kota, five in Udaipur, three each in Bikaner and Chittorgarh, two each in Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Sawaimadhopur and Sikar, and one death each was reported from Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Barmer, Dungarpur, Jalore, and Sirohi.
