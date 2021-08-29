Andhra Pradesh registers over 1,500 fresh coronavirus infections

-
The cumulative coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 20,12,123 with the addition of 1,557 fresh positives on Sunday.
The gross recoveries went up to 19,83,119 as 1,213 infected persons got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.
A health department bulletin said 18 more people succumbed to COVID-19 in 24 hours, pushing the total toll up to 13,825.
Continuing the oscillating trend, the number of active cases increased to 15,179 due to a substantial gap between fresh cases and recoveries in 24 hours.
Three districts reported more than 200 fresh cases each, four reported more than 100 each and the remaining six, less than 100 each.
While Chittoor logged the highest 255, Kurnool registered the lowest of only four in a day.
Kurnool, incidentally, became the first district in more than six months to have less than 100 active cases as its tally fell to 98.
Four districts in the state have more than 2,000 active cases each, three have more than 1,000 each and the remaining six less than a 1,000 each.
Krishna district reported four fresh fatalities, Chittoor, Guntur and SPS Nellore three each, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam two each and East Godavari one in a day.
