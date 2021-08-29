Odisha reports 849 fresh coronavirus infections, 68 fatalities

Odisha reported 849 fresh COVID-19 cases and 68 fatalities on Saturday, informed the Information and Public Relations Department of the Odisha government.

With this, the total cases in the state stand at 10,06,503 including 7,820 active cases.

Of the new cases, people belonging to the age group 0-18 years are 119, in quarantine are 491 individuals and got transmission of the virus via local contacts are 358.

The maximum cases were reported in Khurda district with 361 fresh cases followed by 98 cases in Cuttack.

As a sign of relief, the total recoveries in the state till date touched 9,90,796 including 956 fresh recoveries.

The total number of fatalities in the state are 7765 including the new fatalities.

