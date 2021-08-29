Himachal Pradesh completes 100% Covid-19 first dose innoculation

-
-
Himachal Pradesh government has claimed cent per cent completion of inoculation of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state.
State health minister said that on Saturday, Himachal Pradesh had become the first state in the country to complete vaccination of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for the 18 plus age group.
Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Health Minister of state government speaking to ANI said, "The state has completed the first dose of the vaccination to people of 18 plus age group with 100 per cent completion and it aims to complete the hundred per cent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021."
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for Covid-19 management and also in the field of vaccination, the state has been doing well right from the beginning," he said.
The state health minister also said that the state would organize a special virtual event where PM Modi would interact with beneficiaries and health care workers of the state government.
"According to the 2011 census, 4700681 people of 18 plus age group have been vaccinated. According to the state projection, the same age group is 53770820 but 5443113 people gave been vaccinated with the first dose," he added.
Minister promised that if some people would be left for the vaccination and reported, it will be investigated and everyone will be vaccinated soon.
Till date, 13 lakh people have been vaccinated in the state, according to the minister.
