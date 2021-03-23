Mexico thanks Indian government for sending 870,000 Covid-19 vaccines

The Mexican government on Tuesday expressed gratitude towards for the delivery of 870,000 COVID-19 vaccines to fight against the pandemic.

"We were talking about the case of They have control because naturally, understandably, they have their population that they must vaccinate. So, vaccines do not go out if there is no authorisation from the Indian government, hence the importance of the fact that they have authorised to send these vaccines to us and we are grateful to the Indian government," said Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, President of

Thanking for sending the vaccines, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of said, "I would like to thank the government of India. And why do I say this? India has 1,300 million inhabitants and requires vaccines. However, the government gave its consent for 870,000 to be sent to today and we will never forget that."

"We started working very early and today we received the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca 870,000 doses from India produced at Serum Institute of India. This will help in continuing vaccination in Mexico," Martha Delgado Peralta, Under-Secretary for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) informed on their Twitter handle that Mexican singer Enrique Guzman received the jab of Made-in-India AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Namaste, on behalf of all Mexico, I would like to thank the Indian government, Ambassador Manpreet Vohra for supplying vaccines in these very difficult times. From the bottom of all our hearts - 'Muchas Gracias', said Arturo Alanis Garza, Director and Producer.

Comparing the Indian-made vaccines with that of "holy water", Veronica Valadez, Secretary, Directive Board of Congress, Guanajuato State said, "Mexicans have had a difficult year fighting the Despite this, there are flashes of hope and brotherhood that are holy water in moments of fire. I thank the government of India, the Embassy of India in Mexico and the Tagore Cultural Center for sending vaccines for this pandemic. Their great heart lives in ours. Thanks a lot."

"Namaskar, I would like to thank the Indian government and the Embassy of India in Mexico for making possible the prompt arrival of 870,000 vaccines - Dhanyawaad," said Dr Wendy Phillips, Professor of Indian Literature at National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

