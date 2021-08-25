Andhra Pradesh reports 1,601 more Covid-19 cases, sees 16 fatalities

on Wednesday recorded 1,601 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 20 lakh, while active cases rose slightly to 14,061.

Another 1,201 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.7 lakh.

East Godavari district, which tops the state with the maximum cases (over 2.8 lakh) reported the highest number of cases at 273, followed by West Godavari with 221, Chittoor 217, Nellore 208, Prakasam 124, Guntur 123, Krishna 116, Kadapa 108, Visakhapatnam 98, Vizianagaram 40, Srikakulam 37, Anantapur 26, and Kurnool (10).

Meanwhile, 16 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,766.

--IANS

sth/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)