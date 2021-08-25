Andhra Pradesh reports 1,601 more Covid-19 cases, sees 16 fatalities

-
ALSO READ
Andhra Pradesh reports 2,252 new Covid cases, 15 deaths in past 24 hours
MPTC, ZPTC polls in Andhra Pradesh on April 8, results on April 10
Andhra Pradesh govt presents Rs 2.29 trillion budget for FY 2021-22
Black fungus: Andhra to purchase 15,000 Liposomal Amphotericin-B vials
No heat wave conditions likely in next five days, says met department
-
Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 1,601 new Covid cases, taking the state's overall tally beyond 20 lakh, while active cases rose slightly to 14,061.
Another 1,201 persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries over 19.7 lakh.
East Godavari district, which tops the state with the maximum cases (over 2.8 lakh) reported the highest number of cases at 273, followed by West Godavari with 221, Chittoor 217, Nellore 208, Prakasam 124, Guntur 123, Krishna 116, Kadapa 108, Visakhapatnam 98, Vizianagaram 40, Srikakulam 37, Anantapur 26, and Kurnool (10).
Meanwhile, 16 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, taking the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,766.
--IANS
sth/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU