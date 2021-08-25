Mumbai sees 343 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths; 272 recover

-
Mumbai on Wednesday reported 343 coronavirus positive cases, which is the second highest one-day infection count this month, a civic official said.
With this, the city's overall case tally climbed to 7,42,004, while the death toll grew by four to 15,956, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.
There are 2,855 active COVID-19 cases in the metropolis at present.
On August 4, the country's financial capital had logged 363 infections, the highest one-day count so far this month.
The city had on Wednesday witnessed a rise in COVID-19 cases as compared to the previous day, when it had reported 270 infections and only one fatality, which was the lowest since the pandemic broke out last year.
As 42,723 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, the city surpassed the mark of 90-lakh coronavirus tests and the cumulative count climbed to 90,18,795.
This is for the eleventh consecutive day that slums and chawls in the city do not have any containment zones, while the number of sealed buildings has increased to 26.
The Mumbai civic body seals buildings or declares containment zones if at least five patients tested positive to Coronavirus infection from there.
As 272 patients got discharge from hospitals, the recovery count rose to 7,20,750, the official said.
Mumbai's average case doubling rate declined to 1,884 days from 1,958 days recorded on Tuesday, while the COVID-19 growth rate for the period between August 18 and 24 stood at 0.04 per cent.
