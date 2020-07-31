Bhutan king writes to Assam CM, thanks him for support during lockdown

Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar has



written to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, thanking him for allowing movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities to the neighbouring country amid the and ensuring the wellbeing of the people.

The king termed the gesture as a true reflection of the friendship and brotherhood between the people of and Bhutan, according to a statement issued by the state government on Friday.

Though and its people fought hard to contain the pandemic with necessary and curtailment of peoples movement, the benevolence of the authorities of Assam in allowing movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities to helped its people and ensured their wellbeing during the period," he said in the letter.

I remain appreciative of your goodwill and look forward to your continued support," he added.

The king also said the efforts of the Assam government would very soon stem the spread of the as he empathised with the people of the state in these trying times.

Sonowal on behalf of the people of Assam expressed his gratitude to the king.

He said the ever-increasing bond of friendship and brotherliness between Assam and will keep strengthening the mutual ties in days to come.

