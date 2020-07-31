Five more test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai's Dharavi; active cases at 77

-
The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's
slum colony of Dharavi went up to 2,556 with the addition of five new cases on Friday, according to a senior BMC official.
This is the sixth consecutive day on which single digit cases were recorded in the slum-dominated area, something which has happened for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Dharavi on April 1.
The official said at present Dharavi has just 77 active cases.
So far, 2,228 COVID-19 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said.
On July 25, ten new COVID-19 cases were recorded from Dharavi, but next day the number dropped to just two and since then the daily number of cases were between 2-9.
The civic body, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, from Dharavi from last month.
Spread across 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi, considered as one of the largest slums in Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh.
