Five more test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai's Dharavi; active cases at 77

slum colony of went up to 2,556 with the addition of five new cases on Friday, according to a senior BMC official.

This is the sixth consecutive day on which single digit cases were recorded in the slum-dominated area, something which has happened for the first time since the outbreak of in on April 1.

The official said at present has just 77 active cases.

So far, 2,228 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said.

On July 25, ten new COVID-19 cases were recorded from Dharavi, but next day the number dropped to just two and since then the daily number of cases were between 2-9.

The civic body, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, from Dharavi from last month.

Spread across 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi, considered as one of the largest slums in Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

