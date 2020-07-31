JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Delhi violence: HC questions police officer for issuing note to probe teams

Ask production houses to seek NOC on Army theme films: Def ministry to CBFC
Business Standard

Five more test Covid-19 positive in Mumbai's Dharavi; active cases at 77

The Covid-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi went up to 2,556 with the addition of five new cases on Friday, according to a senior BMC official.

Topics
Dharavi | Mumbai | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Medics check the temperature of residences of Mukund Nagar during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dharavi. Photo: ANI
Medics check the temperature of residences of Mukund Nagar during a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Dharavi. Photo: ANI

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's

slum colony of Dharavi went up to 2,556 with the addition of five new cases on Friday, according to a senior BMC official.

This is the sixth consecutive day on which single digit cases were recorded in the slum-dominated area, something which has happened for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Dharavi on April 1.

The official said at present Dharavi has just 77 active cases.

So far, 2,228 COVID-19 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said.

On July 25, ten new COVID-19 cases were recorded from Dharavi, but next day the number dropped to just two and since then the daily number of cases were between 2-9.

The civic body, however, stopped disclosing COVID-19 deaths, if any, from Dharavi from last month.

Spread across 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi, considered as one of the largest slums in Asia, has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 21:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU