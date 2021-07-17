Andhra Pradesh logs 2,672 more coronavirus cases; tally 19.3 lakh

-
-
Andhra Pradesh on Saturday logged 2,672 new Covid cases, raising the state's overall tally over 19.3 lakh, even as its active caseload slightly rose to 25,041.
As many as 2,467 more persons recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, raising the state's total number of recoveries over 18.9 lakh.
East Godavari district reported the highest number of cases at 504, followed by Chittoor (372), Prakasam (315), West Godavari (292), Visakhapatnam (111), Anantapur (73), Srikakulam (35), Vizianagaram (30) and Kurnool (21).
Except for Vizianagaram, all the other districts of Andhra Pradesh have now reported more than 1 lakh Covid cases, though Vizianagaram is also drawing closer towards that mark, just short of 19,000 cases.
East Godavari tops the chart with more than 2.7 lakh cases, followed by Chittoor with 2.2 lakh cases.
Meanwhile, 18 more persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, raising the state's overall Covid death toll to 13,115.
With 91,594 more tests conducted in the past 24 hours, the total number of tests carried out in Andhra Pradesh so far has crossed 2.34 crore.
--IANS
sth/kr
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
