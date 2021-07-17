59 new Covid cases, four more deaths in Delhi; positivity rate 0.08 %

-
The national capital recorded 59 fresh COVID-19 cases and four more deaths due to the disease on Saturday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.08 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here.
The four new fatalities have pushed the death toll to 25,027, the latest bulletin said.
On Friday, Delhi had recorded 66 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate was 0.09 per cent, while on Thursday the city had logged 72 cases and one death, with a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent.
The infection rate, which had reached 36 per cent in the last week of April, has come down to 0.08 per cent now.
On Wednesday, the city had recorded 77 cases and one death, while on Tuesday, the daily infection tally was 76 with two deaths.
On February 16, 94 people were diagnosed Covid positive while the daily tally was 96 on January 27, according to the official figures.
