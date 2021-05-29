22,101 inmates in jails across Thailand infected with coronavirus

-
-
A total of 22,101 lodged in jails across Thailand have been infected with Covid-19, a government official confirmed.
In a statement on Friday, Veerakit Harnpariphan, deputy director general of the Department of Corrections under the Ministry of Justice, said the inmates were in 15 prisons located in the capital Bangkok and other areas, reports Xinhua news agency.
Of them, 15,445 people are currently being treated in hospitals and field hospitals, Veerakit said.
Thailand on Friday reported 3,759 new confirmed cases and new fatalities, bringing the total tally to 144,976 cases with 954 deaths.
Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsan said that of the new infections, 18 were imported and 3,741 were locally transmitted including 1,294 detected in prisons.
--IANS
ksk/
