Germany's Merkel stands by Russia pipeline that United States opposes

-
ALSO READ
Angela Merkel's party chooses new leader ahead of German election
Germany: Pragmatic governor Laschet elected to lead Merkel's party
EU summit on China called off as coronavirus resurges: Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel, governors to meet amid fears over new coronavirus variants
2020 'toughest year' of chancellorship, Angela Merkel tells Germany
-
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that she isn't abandoning a German-Russian gas pipeline project that faces US sanctions, although it's likely to be an irritant in generally improved relations with the new administration.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would bring Russian gas to Germany under the Baltic Sea, faces bipartisan opposition in the United States.
Washington has said that the project would make Europe more dependent on Russian gas and hurt European energy security. The Kremlin has responded by accusing the US government of trying to promote sales of its own liquefied natural gas.
Nord Stream 2 is owned by Russian state company Gazprom, with investment from several European companies. The pipeline construction was suspended in December 2019 when a Swiss firm pulled its vessels out of the project amid threats of US sanctions, forcing Gazprom to try to complete it with its own resources.
Earlier this week, before President Joe Biden took office, Germany's Economy Ministry said it had been informed of U.S. sanctions against the Russian pipe-laying ship Fortuna and its owner.
Merkel has consistently stood by the project. She acknowledged Thursday that she said last summer the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was treated in Germany after being exposed to a nerve agent, could play a role. Navalny was arrested immediately after returning to Russia on Sunday.
But I am saying today that ... my basic attitude has not yet changed in such a way that I would say that the project shouldn't happen, Merkel added.
We will of course speak with the new American administration, she said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU