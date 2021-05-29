JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

India-China border issue, Burma coup discussed at Jaishankar-Blinken meet
Business Standard

Israel extends travel ban to 7 nations including India until June 13

The Israeli government has extended an ongoing travel ban to seven countries, including India, until June 13, according to a joint statement

Topics
israel | travel ban

IANS  |  Tel Aviv 

Air travel, airport
(Bloomberg)

The Israeli government has extended an ongoing travel ban to seven countries, including India, until June 13, according to a joint statement.

The statement issued on Friday by the Ministries of Health and Transport and the Prime Minister's Office also lists Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico and Turkey, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to one of these countries must apply to an exceptions committee.

Meanwhile, all passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

It was decided that the travel ban will also apply to Argentina and Russia next week.

So far, a total of 839,429 coronavirus cases have been detected in Israel, with 6,406 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Sat, May 29 2021. 11:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU