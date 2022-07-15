Anguished by mishap in Delhi's Alipur, praying for those injured: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Monitoring relief work, pray for deceased: Kejriwal on Alipur wall collapse
Rescue operations underway for 14 workers trapped in China coal mine
Part of under-construction tunnel in J-K collapses; 3 rescued, 10 trapped
US court approves $1 bn settlement deal in deadly Florida condo collapse
Gujarat: 12 killed in factory wall collapse, Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia announced
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday expressed anguish over the loss of lives in a wall collapse incident in Delhi's Alipur, and said his thoughts are with those affected by the tragedy.
A wall of an under-construction godown collapsed in outer Delhi's Alipur, leaving five dead and many trapped.
"Anguished by the mishap in Alipur, Delhi. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest," Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
According to fire department officials, over 10 people were trapped under the debris and so far four persons have been rescued.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU