Anil Deshmukh case: CBI gets nod to record Sachin Waze's statement

A special NIA court on Friday allowed the CBI to record the statement of dismissed police officer Sachin Waze as part of its probe into corruption allegations against former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.
Waze was arrested by the National Investigation Agency in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home and the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran who had claimed to be in possession of the vehicle before it was stolen.
The CBI had, on Thursday, moved an application before the special NIA court seeking to meet Waze, who is in judicial custody and lodged in Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, and record his statement in connection with the probe against Deshmukh.
The CBI is probing Deshmukh under Prevention of Corruption Act and IPC provisions for "attempt to obtain undue advantage for the improper and dishonest performance of public duty" after IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh leveled corruption allegations against the then state home minister.
