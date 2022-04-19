Anis Khan death case: SIT submits probe progress report to Calcutta HC

A government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) on Tuesday submitted a progress report on its investigation into the alleged murder of student leader Anis Khan to the .

Submitting the report in a sealed cover before the court of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, the state government's lawyer told it that the investigation was nearing completion.

Taking the 82-page report on record, the court directed that the matter will be taken up for hearing again on Monday.

Adjourning the matter till April 18, the court had on March 14 said that it expects the investigation will be completed in the meantime.

Since Justice Mantha did not preside on Monday, the report was submitted on Tuesday before his court.

Khan died on February 19 in his residence at Amta in Howrah district. His father has alleged that he was murdered by men wearing khaki and civic volunteer uniform.

The SIT had arrested a home guard and a civic volunteer in connection with the death of Khan and they are in judicial custody.

Justice Mantha had said that an extension of time to complete the probe will not be considered except for reasons beyond the control of the investigating agency.

Justice Mantha, taking up a petition by the deceased's father Salem Khan, along with a suo motu petition initiated by the court into the death, had on February 24 said it is expected that no stone will be left unturned in course of such investigation.

Alleging that Khan was murdered, senior advocate Bikash Bhattacharya had claimed before the court that he had been brutally assaulted by four people, of whom one was in police uniform and the other three in civic volunteer dress, and thrown over from the third floor of his home on the night of February 19.

Khan's family members have been demanding a CBI investigation into his death.

Claiming that the killing of Anis Khan, a social activist, was a "premeditated murder", Bhattacharya had prayed before the court that an independent investigation be ordered into it.

The state government had formed the SIT headed by Additional director general (CID) Gyanwant Singh to hold the probe.

