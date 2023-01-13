Anjali death case: MHA seeks detailed report, directs action against cops

JUST IN
The ministry has sought an explanation from the area's DCP on the security situation on the day of the incident, and action in case any dereliction of duty is ascertained

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police Logo

The Union Home Ministry, after taking cognisance of a detailed report submitted by Delhi Police's Special Commissioner Shalini Singh on the horrific death of Anjali Singh in outer Delhi in the early hours of January 1, has recommended action against several local police officers, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the ministry, apart from seeking suspension of the staff of three PCR vans and two pickets and disciplinary action against them, also issued several directives, including addition of murder charge under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, against the accused in the sensational hit-and-drag case.

The ministry has sought an explanation from the area's DCP on the security situation on the day of the incident, and action in case any dereliction of duty is ascertained.

The Home Ministry has also directed that the charge-sheet against the accused be filed speedily with all necessary evidence so as to enable a stiff sentence for them. It has also asked the Delhi Police to ensure proper lighting in the area of the incident as well as its surrounding areas.

Anjali, 20, was dragged several kilometres under a car in the intervening night of December 31 and January 1 after her scooty was hit by it, and her clothes had gotten entangled in one of the wheels, leading to her painful death.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:54 IST

`
