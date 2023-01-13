JUST IN
Haryana to hold meeting of G-20's anti-corruption working group in March

'A four day G20 summit meeting will be held in Haryana from March 1 to 4, tentatively. Meeting will be on the anti-corruption working group'

Topics
G20  | Haryana Government | Manohar Lal Khattar

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials at the Haryana Bhavan here on the G-20 meeting to be be held in the state.

"A four day G20 summit meeting will be held in Haryana from March 1 to 4, tentatively. Meeting will be on the anti-corruption working group. There will be brainstorming on how to end corruption in the administrative system.

"We have asked all the departments to make preparations at their own level. We will show our work to the world level by setting up stalls of family identity cards which are effective in preventing corruption in Haryana," he told media persons after the meeting.

Khattar also said that on the last day, the state "will have the honour to show its culture and tradition to the guest from different countries. We will invite guests to visit Gurugram's Camera Museum, Sultanpur Lake, and Pratapgarh Farm".

Noting that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, he said that they will treat the guests to coarse grain food and cuisine of Haryana.

--IANS

dr/vd

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:19 IST

