Haryana to hold meeting of G-20's anti-corruption working group in March

-
ALSO READ
Why can't Haryana have separate gurdwara panel, asks CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh
Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana
Matter will remain biased until Sandeep Singh resigns, says woman coach
Eradicating corruption is Haryana govt's utmost priority: CM Khattar
-
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday chaired a meeting with officials at the Haryana Bhavan here on the G-20 meeting to be be held in the state.
"A four day G20 summit meeting will be held in Haryana from March 1 to 4, tentatively. Meeting will be on the anti-corruption working group. There will be brainstorming on how to end corruption in the administrative system.
"We have asked all the departments to make preparations at their own level. We will show our work to the world level by setting up stalls of family identity cards which are effective in preventing corruption in Haryana," he told media persons after the meeting.
Khattar also said that on the last day, the state "will have the honour to show its culture and tradition to the guest from different countries. We will invite guests to visit Gurugram's Camera Museum, Sultanpur Lake, and Pratapgarh Farm".
Noting that the UN has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, he said that they will treat the guests to coarse grain food and cuisine of Haryana.
--IANS
dr/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:19 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU