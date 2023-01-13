JUST IN
AAP government sends new dates for MCD Mayoral election to Guv
2022 confirmed as one of warmest years on record, fueled by GHGs: WMO
AYUSH has potential to make India a hub of health tourism: CM Adityanath
China increasing troops near LAC, India keeping a close vigil: Army Chief
'Women in Army have performed exceedingly well', says General Manoj Pande
Two American tourists test Covid-19 positive in UP's Agra: Official
Bomb call grounds SpiceJet Delhi-Pune flight; all passengers safe: Police
Delhi drag case: MHA asks Police to suspend those on duty in PCRs, pickets
PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Sunday
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC reserves order on plea challenging compensation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
ISRO's preliminary report, satellite images shows entire Joshimath may sink
icon-arrow-left
Our health insurance scheme should be implemented across India: Gehlot
Business Standard

Seriously concerned on increasing use of money power in polls: ECI to SC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said one of the reasons for more money being seized today is its increased vigilance and efforts

Topics
Indian elections | Election Commission | Supreme Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Election Commission
Photo: Shutterstock

Contending that the ECI is seriously concerned about the increasing use of money power in elections, the poll panel has told the Supreme Court that it has introduced a robust mechanism for election expenditure monitoring during polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) said one of the reasons for more money being seized today is its increased vigilance and efforts.

It said that the services of central and state law enforcement agencies are routinely engaged, and their teams deployed to poll-bound states to monitor election expenditure.

The submissions were made in an affidavit filed in response to a plea filed by Prabhakar Deshpande seeking comprehensive plan to curb excessive poll spending by political parties and candidates and action against erring candidates and parties.

"The Election Commission of India is seriously concerned about the increasing use of money power in elections. To curb this menace, the Election Commission of India has effectively and successively enforced the Election Expenditure Monitoring mechanism in the elections since the General Elections to Bihar Legislative Assembly, 2010," the affidavit said.

"In order to keep the election expenditure within the statutory limit prescribed under the Rule 90 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961 and also to curb excess expenditure/unaccounted expenditure, the Election Commission has introduced a robust mechanism for election expenditure monitoring during elections.

"The Election Commission has time and again adopted various measures to curb the menace of money power in elections and will continue to do so in future, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian elections

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 07:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU