Antonio Guterres re-elected as UN Secretary General for five years

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

File Photo of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres | Image: Reuters

UN General Assembly on Friday appointed Antonio Guterres as the UN Secretary General for a second term beginning January 1, 2022, days after the powerful Security Council had unanimously recommended his name to the 193-member body for re-election.

President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir announced that Guterres has been appointed by acclamation Secretary General of the United Nations for the second term of office beginning on January 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2026.

Bozkir then administered the oath of office to 72-year-old Guterres at the podium of the UN General Assembly hall.

On June 8, the 15-nation Council had held a closed meeting where it adopted by acclamation the resolution that recommended Guterres' name to the General Assembly for a second five-year term as Secretary General from January 1, 2022-December 31, 2026.

First Published: Fri, June 18 2021. 19:13 IST

