UP assault case: Notice sent to Twitter India MD, asked to join probe

The Ghaziabad Police has sent a notice to the Twitter India Managing Director, asking him to join a probe in the case involving an assault on a Muslim man here, officials said Friday.
Manish Maheshwari has been asked to appear at the Loni Border police station here within seven days to get his statement recorded in the case in which as FIR was lodged against the social media giant, a police official said.
The Ghaziabad Police Tuesday booked Twitter, news website The Wire, besides some journalists and Congress leaders over circulation of a video in which an elderly Muslim man says he was thrashed and asked to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' on June 5. The police claim the video was shared to cause communal unrest.
They have maintained the incident took place because the accused were unhappy over the 'tabeez' (amulets) sold to them by the man, Abdul Shamad Saifi.
The FIR names Twitter Inc, Twitter Communications India, news website The Wire, journalists Mohammed Zubair and Rana Ayyub, Congress leaders Salman Nizami, Maskoor Usmani, Shama Mohamed and writer Saba Naqvi.
