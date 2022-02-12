Antony Blinken and Jaishankar review ties; discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis

-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met Indian counterpart S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the Quad Ministerial in Melbourne, discussing the current situation in Afghanistan, diplomatic efforts in the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the latest developments in the COVID-19 outbreak.
Blinken and Jaishankar reviewed bilateral ties on Friday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.
The two leaders talked about efforts to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific through the Quad Grouping and expansion of cooperation on common priorities, including reinforcing the rules-based international order, he said.
Blinken and Jaishankar met in Melbourne, Australia on the sidelines of the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting; foreign ministers of Australia, Japan and the United States participated along with Jaishankar in the meeting.
Blinken and Jaishankar also discussed cooperation on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, diplomatic efforts in response to Russia building up troops in its border with Ukraine, the challenges facing Afghanistan, and future of democracy in Myanmar, among other issues of mutual concern, Price said.
"Blinken and Jaishankar reviewed the progress made over the past year in broadening and deepening the US-India Strategic Partnership, which is critical to promoting peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond, Price said in a readout of the meeting.
On Friday, Jaishankar tweeted, "A review of our bilateral cooperation with @SecBlinken. The readout on progress in different domains was positive. Our strategic partnership has deepened so visibly."
"Good meeting with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss efforts to strengthen #IndoPacific cooperation bilaterally and through the Quad. I look forward to working together on issues that affect our two countries, Blinken had tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
