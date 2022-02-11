NDMC finalises annual budget with focus on environment-friendly measures

-
-
: The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Friday finalised its annual budget in the House, proposing no property tax hike and focussing on environment-friendly measures, including setting up of e-vehicle charging stations at over 140 locations.
The Leader of the House, Chhail Bihari Goswami of the BJP-ruled NDMC, finalised the budget, making several proposals, including no increase in property tax.
This year's budget has given a special emphasis on promoting e-vehicles. In his speech, Goswami announced a policy for the operation of e-bikes and e-cycles for pollution-free transport system.
Goswami also announced the development of an AYUSH college in Haiderpur Hospital.
"More than 140 locations have been identified to provide e-charging stations for electric vehicles and a target has been set to build more than 70 charging stations in the next six months," Goswami said.
"A policy has been started for the operation of e-bikes and e-cycles for pollution free transport system," he added.
Goswami informed that a 'Nakshatra Vatika' is being constructed in the parks of North DMC, which will increase awareness among people about the Indian Ayurvedic system.
Moreover, North DMC will also open a wellness centre for municipal employees at the Civic Centre.
He also made an announcement regarding a dog park that is being constructed in Rajendra Nagar ward. Plans are afoot to set up dog parks in other areas as well, he said.
The leader announced that space is being arranged for Aadhaar Card Registration Centres under the jurisdiction of North DMC, which will facilitate the general public.
A new scheme has been introduced to set up a mobile e-cart Food Van.
"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Jan Aahar Yojana (E-Cart) A new scheme to set up a mobile e-cart Food Van by identifying some places under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation," Goswami informed.
He further told the House that under the plastic waste bank scheme, shops have been identified in every area where delicacies 'Chole Bhature, Naan and Thali' can be availed in exchange for 1 kg of plastic.
Mahila Haat will be used for marriage and other social functions, which will increase the income of the corporation, Goswami said.
He further announced that an exhibition named Atal Mela will be organized in Shalimar Bagh so that the economically weaker people of Delhi who set up cottage industries inside their homes, can be promoted in it.
