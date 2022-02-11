Delhi HC reserves order on plea by Rujira Banerjee in money laundering case

-
ALSO READ
ED attaches assets of Tamil Nadu minister in money laundering case
ED summons WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, wife in money laundering case
SC gets 9 new judges, B V Nagarathna could be first woman CJI in 2027
SC collegium recommends names to Centre, 13 HCs to get new Chief Justices
Nirav Modi's brother-in-law appears before court for money laundering case
-
The Delhi High Court Friday reserved order on a plea by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee concerning a money laundering case linked to an alleged coal scam in West Bengal.
Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar said he would pass the order in the petition which has challenged the Enforcement Directorate's complaint filed in the case against the petitioner and the trial court order taking cognizance of that complaint and the subsequent issuance of summons for physical appearance.
On February 4, the judge had also reserved a verdict on the petition by Abhishek Banerjee and Rujira Banerjee against the ED summons issued to them for appearance here in connection with the case.
In the present case, Rujira, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, has contended that the Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s complaint against her is arbitrary, false, vexatious and an abuse of the process of law.
The petition was opposed by lawyer Amit Mahajan who appeared on behalf of the investigating agency.
The petition has claimed that an ED complaint has been filed to harass and cause prejudice to Rujira and her family.
A bare perusal of the Impugned Complaint confirms that the Respondent Agency (ED) falsely averred that Petitioner had not complied with its illegal summonses (issued by ED)... Owing to the fact that she is a mother of two (2) young children and a resident of Kolkata, the Petitioner has repeatedly requested that she be examined at her residence in Kolkata.
"The fact that the Petitioner was in constant dialogue with the Respondent in relation to the aforementioned summons clearly shows that there was no intention on the part of the Petitioner to disobey the same, the petition stated.
It has further argued that the trial court took cognizance and issued summons on the complaint in a mechanical manner and without application of mind.
Last year, the court had exempted her physical appearance in the matter before the trial court for the time being.
Earlier, after she had appeared virtually in relation to the complaint filed by ED, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma had directed her physical presence on October 12, 2021.
Abhishek Banerjee, the 33-year-old MP, who is the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, represents the Diamond Harbour seat in Lok Sabha and is the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The ED lodged a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the basis of a November 2020 FIR registered by the CBI that alleged a multi-crore coal pilferage scam related to Eastern Coalfields Ltd mines in the state's Kunustoria and Kajora areas in and around Asansol.
Local coal operative Anup Majhi alias Lala is alleged to be the prime suspect in the case.
The ED had earlier claimed that Abhishek Banerjee was a beneficiary of funds obtained from this illegal trade. He has denied all charges.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU