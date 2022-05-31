'Antyodaya': Modi govt's guiding force to ensure life of dignity for all

Keeping the principle of 'Antyodaya' as its core guiding force for eight years, the government has served the poor and marginalised by ensuring a life of dignity for everyone.

Prime Minister Modi had said, "We have been working with the principles of Seva, Sushasan and Garib Kalyan."

Since 2020 with the outbreak of Covid, the Modi government has ensured food security for all by providing free ration every month to 80 crore people PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Guided by Prime Minister Modi's vision of technology-driven system reforms, the 'One Nation, One Ration Card' initiative launched to transform the lives of migrant workers by ensuring food security.

The IMF also appreciated the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and said it helped to avert extreme poverty during pandemic.

"The country's poverty has come down from 22 per cent to less than 10 per cent in the last eight years. The extreme poverty rate has remained stable at less than one per cent, at 0.8 per cent," J.P. Nadda, BJP chief had said.

With an objective to ensure housing for all, over three crore houses were constructed under the . Over 45 crore people were brought into the formal banking system under the PM jan Dhan Yojana and Rs 22.6 lakh crore has been transferred to the beneficiaries under DBT (direct Benefit Transfer). Fifty per cent of households in the country get water connection under Jal Jeevan Mission, over 11 crore toilets were built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and nine crore gas connections given under PM Ujjwala Yojana.

The Modi government also gave 10 per cent reservation to the from the general category and gave constitutional status to the OBC commission.

Nadda summed up the eight years of the Modi government as a journey from "nothing can happen in the country" to "everything is possible".

"Seva, sushasan and garib kalyan" (service, good governance and welfare of the poor) are the soul of the Modi government," Nadda had said.

Nadda noted that ensuring last-mile delivery of government schemes has been the biggest challenge of the Modi government and the Prime Minister himself has taken care to ensure it.

