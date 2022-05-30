PM to visit Shimla on Tuesday, will participate in 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' in Shimla, marking the completion of eight years of his government, and will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different schemes.
The programme conceptualises elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Monday.
Around 11 am on May 31, Prime Minister Modi will participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', it said.
The "novel public programme" is being organised across the country in state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras.
The 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan' will start around 9:45 am with chief ministers, central ministers, state ministers, members of Parliament, members of Legislative Assembly and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public at their respective locations across the country, the statement said.
Around 11 am, with the prime minister joining the programme, the various state and local level programmes will get coverage and make the 'Sammelan' national.
During the 'Sammelan', Prime Minister Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of nine ministries/departments of the government.
The freewheeling interaction being organised across the country is aimed at getting free and frank feedback from the public, understanding the impact of welfare schemes in people's lives and exploring convergence and saturation with regard to different government programmes, the PMO said.
The endeavour is to make the reach and delivery of government programmes more efficient so as to improve the ease of living of the citizens of the country, it said.
Prime Minister Modi will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi' (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. He will also interact with the beneficiaries of PM-KISAN across the country, according to the statement.
