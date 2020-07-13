JUST IN
India registers record 28,701 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours; tally nears 900k

Anupam Kher's mother in isolation ward, brother's family in home quarantine

Anupar Kher urges fans not to let their guard down as country eases restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

ANI  |  Mumbai 

Anupam Kher
Kher had earlier revealed to his fans about the Covid diagnosis of his mother and brother's family. (Source: Anupam Kher)

Hours after his family tested positive for coronavirus, actor Anupam Kher, during early hours on Tuesday, said that his mother Dulari has been shifted to an isolation ward while his brother Raju's family is in home-quarantine.

Kher who had earlier revealed to his fans about the Covid diagnosis of his mother and brother's family took to Twitter to share another video update where he is seen thanking his fans for the support.

"Thank you, my dear friends, for your messages and blessings that you have sent in for the speedy recovery of my mother Dulari, (brother) Raju and his family. I can't respond to each of the messages on social media personally but I want to thank you all with all my heart," he said.

"It is natural to feel anxious when four people of the family have been diagnosed with coronavirus but in these times I got the support of you people and that gave me some comfort and positivity," he added.

Giving an update about his family's health condition, Kher said, "My mummy has been shifted to the isolation ward and Raju and his family is in-home quarantine. I am sure they are under the supervision of good doctors and they will recover soon."
First Published: Mon, July 13 2020. 11:08 IST

