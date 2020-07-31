JUST IN
Any crowd without masks is coronavirus risk: Fauci on protests in US

AP  |  Washington 

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, cast a cloud over the sunny accounts offered by the president as he has portrayed the United States as a nation bouncing back from the brink. Photo: Reuters
Dr Anthony Fauci is fighting back against questioning from a Republican lawmaker over whether recent protests increased the spread of coronavirus.

Rep Jim Jordan of Ohio repeatedly pressed the top health official on whether protests in Portland and other cities against police brutality and racial discrimination should be curbed to stop the virus spread.

Jordan complained that government officials are stopping people from going to church, but not shutting down protests.

Fauci refused to be drawn into the politically sensitive debate while testifying before House lawmakers on the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, he reiterated, Any crowd, whether it's a protest, any crowd when you have people close together without masks is a risk.

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 23:04 IST

